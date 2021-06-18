Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

PAA stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

