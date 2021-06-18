PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGS. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

