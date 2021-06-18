PlayFuel (PLF) Hits Market Cap of $3.33 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00736916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083038 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

