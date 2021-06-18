PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00743125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00083192 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PLT is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

