pNetwork 1-Day Volume Tops $4.95 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. pNetwork has a market cap of $29.96 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00058312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00723165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00083578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042097 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,040,079 coins and its circulating supply is 32,328,882 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.