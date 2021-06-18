Polkadex (PDEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $19.62 or 0.00055294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00181314 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.00890464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,631.80 or 1.00425769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

