PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Capitalization Tops $6.45 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $6.45 million and $161,724.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,929,497 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

