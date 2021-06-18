Polkamarkets (POLK) Hits Market Cap of $6.52 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $210,821.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00736149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083354 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

