PolypuX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,366.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $76,524.12 and approximately $6,366.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00059305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00184241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.00885944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,153.99 or 1.00449215 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

