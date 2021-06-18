Portion Price Reaches $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $4.06 million and $31,542.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00715959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00082366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042296 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,937,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

