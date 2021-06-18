PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.72 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $4,479.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,210.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,196.99 or 0.06239646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.44 or 0.01594535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00440707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00146725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00763724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00447630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00369604 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,325,035 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

