Power Ledger (POWR) Price Down 19.2% This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00731499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083002 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.