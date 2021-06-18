Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.97. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$12.34, with a volume of 636,734 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

