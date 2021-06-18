Primas (PST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.80 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $6.80 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00437469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

