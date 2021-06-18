Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.12

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $1.12 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,646,630 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

