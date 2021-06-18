PRIZM Hits Market Cap of $36.16 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $36.16 million and $869,949.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002831 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000217 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,773,419,411 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

