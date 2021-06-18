Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.61 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

