Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $15.22 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $15.22 or 0.00042360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $250.37 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

