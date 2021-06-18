Propy Market Cap Reaches $32.24 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and approximately $429,825.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00741202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00083914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.