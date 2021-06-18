ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $106.22. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 4,287 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter valued at $2,950,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.