Prospector Partners LLC Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up 2.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 353,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,542. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

