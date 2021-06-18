Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 15,750 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker comprises 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of The J. M. Smucker worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.86.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

