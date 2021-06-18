Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 242,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.