Prospector Partners LLC Sells 50,650 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.43. The company had a trading volume of 85,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,646. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

