Prospector Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up approximately 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of First Horizon worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after purchasing an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.79. 161,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

