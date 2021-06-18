Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,396 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Prothena worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $14,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $2,182,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.55. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.