Proton 24-Hour Volume Reaches $462,761.00 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $462,761.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00059595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00741488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

