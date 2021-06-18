Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

LON PRSR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). 34,826,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,862. The company has a market cap of £520.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.54. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 106 ($1.38).

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

