Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 110,380 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 537,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

