Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 33,198 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $30,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,293,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,490,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.