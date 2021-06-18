Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 64,158 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,158 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $31,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $76.28 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

