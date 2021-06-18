Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Logitech International worth $29,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Logitech International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,320 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $126.13 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

