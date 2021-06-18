Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock opened at $667.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $622.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 247.23, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $679.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.