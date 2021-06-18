Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $667.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $622.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 247.23, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $679.47.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.
In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
