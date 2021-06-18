Prudential Financial Inc. Has $31.21 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 856.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.75% of Adient worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

