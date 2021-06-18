Prudential Financial Inc. Has $32.55 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,314 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $32,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.