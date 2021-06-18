Prudential Financial Inc. Has $33.05 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,460 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $33,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,498,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $249.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.30 and a 1-year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.