Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $32,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,468,277. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $457.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $462.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.