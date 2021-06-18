Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 24,819 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

