Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 40,858 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $29,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUS opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

