Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Highwoods Properties worth $31,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIW opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.01. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

