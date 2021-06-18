Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,561 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $31,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,028,419.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,536,570.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,598 shares of company stock worth $24,881,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.37 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.