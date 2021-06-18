Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,600 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Boise Cascade worth $32,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

