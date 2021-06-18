Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 749,879 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749,879 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pentair worth $29,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

