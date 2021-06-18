Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 75,762 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

HIG opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

