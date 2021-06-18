Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,779 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of Medpace worth $29,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Medpace by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 21.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $181.79 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.51.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,529 shares of company stock valued at $35,010,851. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.