PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 612.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,163 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.30% of PTC worth $48,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

