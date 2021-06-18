PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of PTC worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in PTC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PTC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PTC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

