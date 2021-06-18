PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,307 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.47% of PTC worth $75,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 62.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

