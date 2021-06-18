PTON (PTON) Achieves Market Cap of $336,462.37

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, PTON has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $336,462.37 and approximately $90.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00744985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083278 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

