Public Mint Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $191,138.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056269 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 120.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

